Assam: Cops arrest six minors for raping 13-year-old girl in Karimganj

Hailakandi, Nov 9: In a shocking incident, six minor boys have been arrested in Ramkrishna Nagar of Karimganj district for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. It is learned that the age of all the accused is below 18.

The incident took place on November 1 at Kalinagar village in Ramkrishna Nagar circle, and an FIR was lodged by the family on Monday.

As per reports, the accused were arrested on Tuesday, and accordingly, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act, 2012, as Additional Superintendent of Police, Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das, informed the media while addressing them.

"All six arrested boys were produced before the Principal Magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home," he added.

Das said that all the minor accused have been identified through a video clip found in their mobile phone made by them during the occurrence of crime. The footage is being thoroughly investigated.

The officer-in-charge of Ramkrishna Nagar police station, NJ Nath, informed the media that the samples had been collected and that a probe is still on regarding the matter.

As per information available, all six accused allegedly molested the minor girl who was alone at home. They have even filmed the entire incident, allegedly threatening her to leak the video, if she reveals the incident to anyone.

