84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Cops arrest senior IOC official over fraud charges

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Cops arrest senior IOC official over fraud charges
X

Guwahati, Sep 1: A top official from Guwahati Refinery, Noonmati, identified as Birendra Kumar Jha, was arrested by Guwahati Police on Thursday for allegedly committing fraud.

According to sources, a complaint was lodged through an E-mail to the authorities of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) against the corruption that had been prevailing in the refinery for a long time.

After receiving the complaint, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) briefly ordered the higher officials of Guwahati Refinery to make an enquiry about the matter. Thus, on June 3, 2022, the Chief General Manager of Guwahati Refinery, Hitaji Bhattacharya, lodged an FIR at the Noonmati Police Station regarding the incident.

The police, after a thorough investigation, recovered a mobile phone, which led them to identify the Senior Manager.

Jha has been arrested today by the Noonmati Police from the refinery premises.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Cops arrest senior IOC official over fraud charges

Guwahati, Sep 1: A top official from Guwahati Refinery, Noonmati, identified as Birendra Kumar Jha, was arrested by Guwahati Police on Thursday for allegedly committing fraud.

According to sources, a complaint was lodged through an E-mail to the authorities of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) against the corruption that had been prevailing in the refinery for a long time.

After receiving the complaint, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) briefly ordered the higher officials of Guwahati Refinery to make an enquiry about the matter. Thus, on June 3, 2022, the Chief General Manager of Guwahati Refinery, Hitaji Bhattacharya, lodged an FIR at the Noonmati Police Station regarding the incident.

The police, after a thorough investigation, recovered a mobile phone, which led them to identify the Senior Manager.

Jha has been arrested today by the Noonmati Police from the refinery premises.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X