Assam: Cops arrest senior bureaucrat for taking bribe in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 29: A senior officer of the Assam government was caught red-handed when he was allegedly taking a bribe, police said on Saturday.

The officer accused of corruption has been identified as Kisan Kumar Sharma, who happens to be the joint secretary in the Home and Political Department. The senior bureaucrat was arrested on Friday night while accepting bribes for the renewal of the licence of a security firm, they said.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing of the Assam Police arrested him on Friday.

"In a late evening Ops, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sri KK Sharma ACS Joint Secretary to Govt of Assam after accepting INR 90k from complainant for renewal of security firm license," Special Director-General of Police (V&AC), special DGP of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, tweeted.

Singh further added that the search of his house led to the recovery of Rs 49.24 lakh in cash.



