Assam: Cops arrest cleric in connection of minor's rape in Silchar

Guwahati, Nov 3:In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a cleric on Thursday. The gruesome incident took place in Kanakpur area of Silchar district.

According to reports, the cleric involved in the incident has been identified as Zainul Haque Laskar.

As per sources, the incident occurred when Zainul visited the minor's house for tuition and took advantage of the fact that there was no one in the house and raped the minor girl.

The police have conducted an investigation in this matter after a complaint was lodged by the kin of the minor at the Rangirkhari Police Station in Silchar.

The cleric has been arrested by the police and has been kept in custody now.