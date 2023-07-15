Assam cop suspended for sending obscene text messages to college girl

Guwahati, July 15: An Armed Branch Inspector was suspended for allegedly sending obscene text messages to a college going girl in Tezpur, on Friday, Assam DGP GP Singh informed through a tweet.

The accused Lohit Rajbongshi used to send inappropriate text to the victim following which an FIR was lodged at Kacharigaon police station.

According to the complaint lodged against Rajbongshi by the victim, the policeman used to send obscene text to the girl that compelled her to take action against the cop.

Earlier, on Friday video of the cop being punished by locals has gone viral on social media, where he was forced to apologise to the victim girl.

Meanwhile, reiterating the strong stance adopted by the police department in regard to maintaining discipline in the force, DGP maintained that no deviant behaviour by a cop will be tolerated. He further said that Rajbongshi has been placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry has been ordered which will be completed in seven working days. He further assured that strict action will be taken against the cop after completion of the enquiry.

