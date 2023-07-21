85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam cop runs with injured man on shoulder; DGP announces reward

By The Assam Tribune
Assam cop runs with injured man on shoulder; DGP announces reward
Guwahati, July 21: In a feat of endurance going beyond his call of duty, a constable from Golaghat carried a critically injured person on his shoulder to save the latter's life.

As per sources, in a road accident that occurred under Kohora Outpost, a vehicle rammed into a tree following which the driver of the vehicle died. However, the handyman was rescued due to the promptness shown by the three traffic Constables, namely-- Mridul Bora, Tikendrajit Gogoi and Albert Kumar.


Constable Mridul Bora carried the injured person and travelled for around one-and-a-half hours.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police G P Singh announced special reward to Constable Bora of Golaghat Police. A commendation certificate has been announced for his commendable service.

My compliments, appreciation and deep regard for selfless service by Constable Mridul Bora of Kohora Traffic Branch @GolaghatPolice. We’ve decided to reward him with DGs Commendation Certificate immediately, Singh tweeted.

The Assam Tribune


