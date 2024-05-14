Assam: Cop misbehaves with journo in Nagaon; deletes news footage

Raha, May 14 : In yet another case of misbehaviour by policemen against the public, an officer of the Ambagan Police Outpost in Nagaon allegedly misbehaved with a local journalist when he was recording a video of the arrest of alleged goat thieves by police.

According to information received, the in-charge of Ambagan Police, OP Chandrakant Phukan, allegedly confiscated the local journalist Mofidul Islam's phone and deleted the recorded video of the arrest.

The journalist, Mofidul Islam, alleged that the recorded footage was the only evidence related to the apprehension of the goat thieves. He further added that the police officer also verbally abused him in front of the people of the area at Bhatikhali-Lotani market under the Ambagan police OP on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the victim has lodged an FIR at Rupahihat Police Station against the in-charge of Ambagan police, OP Chandrakant Phukan, seeking justice.

Expressing serious concern over intimidation of journalists and the deletion of footage from a journalist's phone by police, the local journalists and the All Assam Press Correspondents' Union (AAPCU) Nagaon district unit urged the concerned authorities to be aware of journalists' rights and ensure a free reporting atmosphere in the future.