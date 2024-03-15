Assam: Cop killed in tragic road accident in Tezpur

Sonitpur, Mar 14: A tragic accident claimed the life of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Dhekiajuli Police Station in Assam’s Tezpur on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident took place near Bhojkhowa Centre, approximately five kilometres from Tezpur town centre, when the police official, identified as Mozammil Haque Hazarika, was returning from Morigaon in a Mahindra XUV 300 bearing registration number AS12-W-9758.

As per reports, ASI Mozamil Hazarika was returning to Tezpur after completing official duties. Driving his personal vehicle, the ASI encountered an unfortunate turn of events near Bhojkhowa Chapari, where ASI Hazarika lost control of his car, veering off the road and crashing into a divider. The impact was severe, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle.