86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Cop found hanging from tree in Mangaldai

By Correspondent
Assam: Cop found hanging from tree in Mangaldai
X

AT Photo

Mangaldai, April 16: In a sensational incident, the body of a Sub-Inspector was found hanging from a tree near the public crematorium at Bhebarghat in Assam’s Mangaldai district on Tuesday.

According to sources, Bhadreswar Nath (55), a resident of Bhebarghat area, was missing since last evening following an altercation with the family members. However, later, his body was found hanging from a tree in an isolated place close to the local crematorium.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Prakash Sonowal, Superintendent of Police, Darrang has termed it as a case of suicide. He further stated that the deceased was earlier detected with some physical and mental health issues and he was also taken to de-addiction centre by the family members for his recovery. In view of such situations he couldn't be entrusted with any official responsibilities and was kept 'reserve closed', he added.

Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X