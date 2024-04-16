Assam: Cop found hanging from tree in Mangaldai

Mangaldai, April 16: In a sensational incident, the body of a Sub-Inspector was found hanging from a tree near the public crematorium at Bhebarghat in Assam’s Mangaldai district on Tuesday.

According to sources, Bhadreswar Nath (55), a resident of Bhebarghat area, was missing since last evening following an altercation with the family members. However, later, his body was found hanging from a tree in an isolated place close to the local crematorium.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Prakash Sonowal, Superintendent of Police, Darrang has termed it as a case of suicide. He further stated that the deceased was earlier detected with some physical and mental health issues and he was also taken to de-addiction centre by the family members for his recovery. In view of such situations he couldn't be entrusted with any official responsibilities and was kept 'reserve closed', he added.