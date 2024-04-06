Assam cop dismissed from service in 2022 Dhula minor rape case

Darrang, April 6: The former Darrang Superintendent of Police (SP), who took a bribe to shield a SSB Jawan accused of raping and killing a 13-year-old girl in 2022, has been awarded the penalty of “dismissal from service.” This was informed by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Saturday.

Taking to the X platform, GP Singh said, "In pursuance of policy of Zero tolerance towards malpractices in @assampolice , Sri Raj Mohan Ray APS, the then Superintendent of Police Darrang, has been awarded penalty of “dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be disqualification for future employment” on April 1st 2024 by @mygovassam."

The incident dates back to May 11, 2022, when SSB jawan Krishna Kamal Baruah allegedly raped and killed an Adivasi minor househelper in his rental residence. Subsequently, case no. 144/2022 was lodged at Dhula Police Station on May 13, 2022, under sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code and RW Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Later, the case was handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) with the intervention of the chief minister. The CID registered case no. 20/2022 under sections 120(B)/402/218 IPC RW 7(b)/8(1)(i) of the PC Act 1988.

As the investigation progressed, the CID arrested the then-SP of Darrang, SP Ray, along with the then-ASP Rupam Phookan, OC of Dhula PS Utpal Bora, ALRS Ashirbad Hazarika, and three doctors of Mangaldai Civil Hospital for trying to shield the accused.