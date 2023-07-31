Assam cop caught red handed while accepting Rs 20K bribe

Guwahati, July 31: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Sunday nabbed a sub-inspector of Assam Police, allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The accused identified as Pranab Nath was posted as Sub-Inspector at Jorhat Sadar Police Station and he was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in a criminal case, said a statement issued by the police.

According to a complaint received by the Directorate of Vigilance and AntiCorruption, Assam, it has been alleged that Sub Inspector (UB) Pranab Nath in Jorhat district demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe from the complainant for giving relief in a criminal case and later, the Sub Inspector had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 35,000.

Expressing his strong stance over the prevalence of corruption in the department, Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh in a tweet stated that strict action will be taken against the corrupt officials.

Disgrace to @assampolice Similar future awaits him as so many before him. We are relentless, uncompromising and constant in our approach to scourge of corruption in public life. https://t.co/Q8zYysD2WM — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 30, 2023



