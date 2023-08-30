Assam cop accused of assaulting house help closed to Police HQ

Guwahati, Aug 30: After an FIR was filed against Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo, Subhalakshmi Dutta for allegedly torturing her house help, the cop has been closed to Assam Police Headquarters, informed Assam DGP GP Singh on Wednesday.

Singh further informed that action will be taken on receipt of Departmental enquiry which is being carried out by IGP NER.

Reference Nazira incident of assault of house maid - Smt Subhalakshmi Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo is closed to @assampolice Hq with immediate effect in the interest of fair investigation. Further action would be taken on receipt of Departmental… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 30, 2023

Allegations of physical assault were made against the cop by her domestic help, who later filed an FIR on Saturday. The house help in her FIR claimed that Dutta tortured her and kept her in confinement.



However, she managed to flee and filed a complaint at Nazira Police Station in neighbouring Sivasagar district, claiming that she was physically assaulted by her employer, for whom she had been working for around five months, said reports.

Accordingly, a criminal case was registered and an enquiry into the allegations was initiated.

Meanwhile, the Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association, which helped her in approaching the police, has demanded a proper investigation and strict action against the police officer.