Assam

Assam: Constable dismissed from job on bribery charges

By Correspondent
Assam: Constable dismissed from job on bribery charges
Hailakandi, July 20: A head constable in Hailakandi area of Assam, who was working in District Executive Force, has been discharged from the service after the completion of departmental proceedings.

Hailakandi superintendent of police Leena Doley served the notice to the head constable Rudra Singha.

A video got viral few months back where it was clearly seen that the Singha was taking bribe from a truck driver over National Highway when he was posted at Assam-Mizoram bordering Ramnathpur police station of Hailakandi district.

Many other complaints were also made against him by the authorities. He was suspended pending departmental proceedings.

Later, the reports of departmental proceedings were submitted recommending the dismissal of Singha from the service.

Correspondent


