IUCN bestows Harry Messel Award on Assam scientist for conservation efforts

Guwahati, Oct. 25: A conservation scientist of global repute from Assam, Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, on Friday has been conferred ‘The Harry Messel Award’ for Conservation Leadership by the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Dr. Talukdar was presented the award at the 5th IUCN SSC Leaders’ Meeting, which is currently underway in Abu Dhabi.

About 3000 conservation experts have brainstormed about the intertwined crises of biodiversity and climate change.

Dr Talukdar has been awarded for his contribution in the field of species conservation on ground, and through his leadership as part of the Species Survival.

Notably, Talukdar has been associated with the IUCN since 1991, he later became Chair of Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008.







AT Photo: Assam conservation scientist, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar

Talukdar was also involved in taking timely initiative to facilitate three Asian Rhino States meeting; the first of which was held in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia in collaboration with Ministry of Forestry, Indonesia. The second Asian Rhino Range states meeting was organised in New Delhi , India in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and climate Change, Govt. of India and the third took place in Chitwan National Park of Nepal with Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, Govt of Nepal.

This was done with an aim to strengthen conservation efforts of three species of Asian Rhinos in Asian rhino range states.

Additionally, Talukdar is also the founder Secretary General and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of North East India’s premier research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in Guwahati. He has also been invited by Indonesian conservation agencies, to assist conservation and management of critically endangered Javan and Sumatran Rhinos.

He was also a member of the Standing Committee of National Board of Wildlife, Govt. of India from July 2007 until May 2010 and a member of the Project Elephant Steering Committee, Govt. of India during 2010-12 and Committee for formulation of National Wildlife Action Plan for 2017-2031.

Further, Talukdar has assisted Assam Government in executing the Indian Rhino Vision (IRV) 2020 which has been able to translocate 22 wild rhinos with team IRV 2020 from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Kaziranga National Park to Manas National Park during 2008-2022.

Dr. Talukdar has published over 70 scientific papers and has coordinated over 60 projects in past 25 years.

He has also been involved in the Millennium Ecosystem Assessment in the Eastern Himalaya in between 2002-04.