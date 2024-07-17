Assam: Congress to contest in all 5 LACs in bypolls

Guwahati. July 17: With the conclusion of the general election, byelections in five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) are expected to be held later this year.

With this, the principal opposition party Congress informed that they will contest from all five constituencies. The decision was taken during a meeting held in Guwahati on Tuesday where party members from Behali, Samaguri, Dholai, Bongaigaon and Sidli (where bypolls are expected to be held) attended.

“They suggested that we should contest the bypolls on our own,” APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

“In the 2021 Assembly polls, we had left the Sidli seat to the BPF but later they snapped ties with our party. And we had left the Behali seat to the CPI(ML) Liberation in 2021,” Borah said.

The party chief further informed that five committees will be constituted, one for each LAC, comprising senior Congress leaders saying, “The committees will visit the five constituencies and speak with grassroots party workers and prepare for the byelections.”

It may be mentioned that the sitting MLAs of Behali, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, Sidli and Dholai got elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently held general elections and quit their membership of the Assembly.