Assam Congress takes on ‘vote theft’, to train 28,800 booth-level agents for 2026 polls

Jorhat, August 13: The ongoing “vote chori” controversy is set to influence Assam Congress’ strategy to challenge the BJP-led government in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi said the party is determined to prevent any electoral malpractice in the state.

“For that, we have decided to train 28,800 booth agents who will be present at polling stations during elections. At a time when fake voters are reportedly inflating electoral rolls, the Congress has taken upon itself the responsibility to address and rectify such issues,” he said.

The Jorhat MP added that on August 14, the party will begin a training camp across districts, where these Congress workers will be trained on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which the Assam administration is expected to conduct soon.

“By the month-end, around August 31, we will conclude the camp with a ‘Vote Sur; Soki Erok’ meeting in Dibrugarh,” he said.

Gogoi also mentioned that the state unit has already received a notification from the All India Congress Committee regarding the initiative.

Detailing the party’s broader strategy for the upcoming elections, he said the Congress will not contest the 2026 polls alone but aims to engage with different sections of society before finalising alliances.

“We have said before that the Congress will not fight the 2026 polls alone. But first, we need to strengthen our grassroots organisations. In the coming months, the Congress will reach out to various parties, organisations, and intellectuals to chart a progressive path for Assam’s growth,” he said.

Gogoi’s comments come shortly after his recent meeting with a delegation of the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) in Delhi, which has reignited speculation about a potential united Opposition front.

However, Gogoi emphasised that the Congress’ vision for Assam, its development, and its approach to preserving the state’s regional identity remain distinct.

“We want to fine-tune our approach in line with the aspirations of the people of Assam; that will be our first step,” he concluded.