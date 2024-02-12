Assam Congress State President Bhupen Borah appears before Jorhat Police again

Jorhat, Feb 12: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, appeared before Jorhat Police on Monday after being summoned for the second time in connection with a chaotic situation that occurred during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

According to sources, the Jorhat Police earlier summoned Bhupen Borah on January 31 and grilled him for three hours. He was again summoned to appear before the police on February 12.

Meanwhile, Borah alleged that he was denied access to food in Jorhat Circuit House, saying that the instructions were given by higher authorities. As a result, he was forced to live at a private hotel.

It may be mentioned that the Congress rally deviated from the prescribed route set by the administration. The Jorhat Police subsequently registered a case against Bhupen Borah under Section 120B/115(II)/143/147 of the Indian Penal Code, along with additional charges under Section 188/283/323/353.

Congress leaders voiced out on the summons sent by Jorhat Police, saying that injustice is being done to Bhupen Borah.