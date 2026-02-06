Assam Congress seeks explanation from Joint Secretary over remarks on Bhupen Borah

Guwahati, Feb 6: The Assam Congress has served a show-cause notice on its joint secretary Panjak Saikia for purportedly making "inappropriate remarks" in the press about former state party president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

The party's Assam unit general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi, in the notice issued on Thursday, asked Saikia to furnish his response within 24 hours.

"It has come to the notice of Hon'ble President Assam PCC Shri Gaurav Gogoi that you made inappropriate comments in the media on matters related to former PCC President and Chairman Campaign Committee Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah," the notice, shared with the press on Friday, noted.

"As directed, you are hereby served Show Cause Notice as to why appropriate disciplinary action should not be initiated against you for the above-mentioned violation of party discipline and you are asked to explain within 24 hours," he added in the notice.

Meanwhile, earlier, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accused Sarma’s family of illegally acquiring nearly 12,000 bighas of land across the State, a claim rejected by the Chief Minister as “false, malicious and defamatory.”

In response, Sarma announced he will initiate both civil and criminal defamation proceedings against senior Congress leaders on February 9 for what he called unsubstantiated political attacks.

The defamation notice is expected to name multiple party functionaries including Debabrata Saikia Jitendra Singh Alwar, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi, reflecting heightened political confrontation between the Assam Congress and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), tensions ahead of the State’s assembly elections.

With inputs from PTI