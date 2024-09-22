Assam Congress plans new land policy, aims to introduce Bill in next Assembly session

Guwahati, Sept. 22: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) announced plans to formulate a new land policy for the state, aiming to introduce it as a private member's Bill in the upcoming session of the State Legislative Assembly.

The announcement was made during a press meet held on Saturday by APCC President Bhupen Borah.

Borah revealed that the proposal emerged from a recent meeting conducted by the Congress party's legal department, which included resource persons from the legal field and social workers.

The discussions focused on land policy and ongoing eviction issues, gathering insights from both attendees and those who contributed written suggestions.

“This is not just the Congress’s land policy; it is a land policy for the people of Assam,” Borah highlighted.

He highlighted the party's intention to involve citizens from various backgrounds to ensure the policy addresses the needs and concerns of all residents.

The APCC is keen on fostering a collaborative approach, with Borah stating that if the ruling government agrees to their proposed policy, it would signify a positive step towards democratic development.

Conversely, he warned that if the government neglects the Congress's recommendations, they will clearly outline their stance on land policy when they regain power.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia pointed out the urgency of the matter, citing that approximately 80 to 90 land conflicts are currently underway in the state.

He criticised the BJP-led government for allegedly violating land laws by converting rayati land into zamindari lands, subsequently acquiring these lands for power projects without fair compensation to the local inhabitants.

Saikia expressed concern over the selective nature of the government’s eviction practices, stating, “We want to protect the rights of the Assamese people and not allow land to be given to any Bangladesh or foreign nationals.”

The Congress party’s initiative comes at a crucial time, as the state grapples with complex land issues affecting its residents.