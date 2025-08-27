Assam Congress moves state human rights commission over alleged violations in evictions

Guwahati, August 27: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has petitioned the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC), seeking suo-motu action over alleged human rights violations involving tribals, indigenous communities, minorities, and other affected families across the state.

In a detailed letter submitted on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia highlighted multiple instances where eviction drives, land acquisitions, and development projects have reportedly infringed upon the rights of vulnerable groups.

The letter cited the July 8, demolition of 1,400 homes belonging to Bengali-Muslim families in Dhubri district, affecting around 10,000 residents across Chirakuta 1 and 2, Charuakhara Jungle Block, and Santeshpur villages.

The evictions were reportedly undertaken to make way for a solar power project by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). Saikia noted that the rehabilitation site provided was a low-lying riverine area prone to flooding during the monsoon.

He also claimed the drive violated a pending Gauhati High Court order and Supreme Court directives related to demolition.

The Congress letter further pointed to previous cases, including evictions in Katchutali, Sonapur (2024), and Mikhir Bamuni Grant, Nagaon (2019–2024), which allegedly affected tribals and smallholders without proper consultations.

Additionally, officials allegedly authorised forest land diversions in Sibsagar and Hailakandi districts for Assam Police projects without Union Government approval, violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

Saikia also raised concerns over recent evictions in Nalbari, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, and Kamrup, which impacted thousands of families, including erosion-displaced persons and Indigenous Bengali-speaking muslims.

The letter argued these actions contravened constitutional provisions, international human rights obligations, and Supreme Court rulings, including Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, the Forest Rights Act 2006, and the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996.

The Congress urged the AHRC to investigate under Sections 12(1)(a) and 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, emphasising that these evictions have violated both national and international legal safeguards, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.



















