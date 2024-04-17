Assam: Congress candidate lands in soup after video to secure votes illegally surfaces

Karimganj, Apr 17: A sensational situation prevailed in the political field after a viral video showed a strategy meeting of Congress in Karimganj.

The video showed an indoor strategy meeting of the Congress at Ratabari, where party candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury was present and another party leader advocate, Abdus Sabur Tapadar, was seen discussing the tactics to secure votes through coercive and intimidating means.



This video caught the attention of the DGP, G P Singh, who instructed the Superintendent of Police, Karimganj, to scrutinise its authenticity and take appropriate steps.



As per reports, the police have issued a summons against Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury and Advocate Abdus Sabur Tapadar.



Meanwhile, the Ratabari police detained Manajir Ali, Block Congress President Dullavcherra, Sabbir Azad General Secretary, Ibrahim Ali spokesperson, and Abul Kalam Azad Youth Congress President on Tuesday in connection with the viral video case, and later they were released.



While talking to the media, Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury admitted that he was present at the meeting held at Ratabari, where strategy was discussed among the party workers to ensure a free and fair election. He further admitted that Advocate A S Tapadar made some comments mistakenly. “It was Tapader’s personal comment and the party or the candidate cannot be responsible for that. I strongly opposed his comment, but my protest was unfortunately not recorded,” Choudhury clarified in his statement. He further claimed that he was 100 per cent confident about his massive victory.



According to highly placed sources, a case has also been registered in Ratabari police station and a notice has been served to the main accused.