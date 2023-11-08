Assam: Congress MLA arrested for making derogatory remarks against priests and seers

Guwahati, Nov 8: Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah has been arrested by the Assam Police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against priests, namgharias and saints.

The MLA from Jaleshwar was arrested from his quarters on Tuesday night for making derogatory remarks on temples and namghars (prayer places for Assamese community) during a public rally at Goalpara on November 4. The legislator alleged that whenever there is any criminal activity, the priests, namgharias and saints are involved. His alleged remarks sparked controversy in the state, following which several FIRs were lodged against the MLA.

After his remarks went viral on social media, Mollah issued an apology. Moreover, he was sent a show-cause notice by the Congress party, and the legislator has been asked to answer for his comments, failing which action will be taken against him.

A case was registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC sections on a complaint, police informed.