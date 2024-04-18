Assam: Congress LS candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika comments on his obscene viral video

Guwahati, April 18: Ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, a video featuring Congress candidate for Lakhimpur constituency Uday Shankar Hazarika in a compromising situation went viral on social media platforms.

Reacting to the viral video, Hazarika termed the video of an obscene video call with a young girl a deepfake video, saying he was a victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy. Concerned over the rise of the Congress, Uday Shankar Hazarika accused the BJP of indulging in a conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference in Naoboicha, Hazarika accused MLA Manab Deka and a former MP of conspiring against him, adding that they threatened him to make a fake video a few days ago.

Uday Shankar Hazarika accused BJP leaders of indulging in petty and criminal acts while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

He further alleged that MLA Manab Deka offered him the post of chairman of a department in exchange for not contesting the forthcoming elections.

Hazarika said he would move court against the fraud for violating information technology (IT) rules.

Meanwhile, MLA Manab Deka wrote to Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Wednesday, seeking a high-level investigation as per the law under the provisions of Forensic and Cyber Crime, saying that Uday Shankar Hazarika is trying to drag him into the controversy to defame him.



In regards to a viral video of the INC candidate of 12 Lakhimpur Lok Sabha, I seek a high level investigation as per the law under provisions of Forensic and Cyber Crime as he is trying to drag me into the controversy in order to defame me. I urge @DGPAssam @gpsinghips… pic.twitter.com/Aedx4LNYuV — MANAB DEKA /মানৱ ডেকা (Modi Ka Parivar) (@manabdeka) April 17, 2024



