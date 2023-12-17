Assam Congress Leader Mira Borthakur's Facebook account & page hacked

Guwahati, Dec 17: In an unusual incident, the president of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, Mira Borthakur Goswami, alleged that cyber fraudsters had hacked both her Facebook page and account, leaving her unable to access them.

The senior Congress leader stated that she and her team are continuously making efforts to regain control of the account.

Furthermore, the leader via the microblogging site ‘X’ informed about the incident and mentioned that if any inappropriate content is posted, it is not under her operation or control.















