Assam: Congress leader Bismita Gogoi resigns from party

Guwahati, Jan 28: Amid speculations of joining the BJP, Congress leader and former Assam Minister Bismita Gogoi resigned from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party citing personal reasons on Saturday.

In a letter to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President, Bhupen Borah, Gogoi wrote, “With regret I would like to inform you that I have decided to resign from all the party posts assigned upon me as well as from the primary membership of Indian National Congress due to personal reasons.”



This comes hours after speculation emerged that Bismita Gogoi, along with the daughter of former APCC President Late Anjan Dutta, Dr. Angkita Dutta, were likely to resign from Congress and join the ruling BJP on January 28.



It may be mentioned that former minister Bismita Gogoi has been inactive within the party for the last several years despite being in Congress. Bismita Gogoi became a minister in the last regime of the late Tarun Gogoi’s chief ministership.



Bismita, who was neglected within the party after losing the elections, has long been rumoured to have secret ties with the BJP. Earlier, it was rumoured that Bismita Gogoi would join the BJP on April 28, 2022, in the presence of the Prime Minister, but it did not happen in the end.

