Assam Congress launches public grievance portal to ‘expose govt failure’

Guwahati, July 1: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has launched an online portal with an aim to address the grievances of people and promote social justice.

The objective behind the portal, titled, www.assamjustice.com, is to strengthen public communication and ensure accountability of the state government, the leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia said, on Monday, during the launch of the portal at Rajiv Bhawan.

Citizens across the state will be able to raise issues related to local governance, public health, education, roads, and infrastructure, he added.

"Inspired by the vision of our leader Rahul Gandhi and in keeping with the ideals of the Indian National Congress, the portal will allow people of Assam to easily submit their problems and seek appropriate solutions', he said.

Describing the portal, www.assamjustice.com, as a new platform for protecting public rights, ensuring government accountability, and promoting transparency, Saikia said that it will act as a digital bridge between the public and the opposition.

The portal will allow anyone from Assam to submit complaints or concerns, which the party will then review and forward to the departments concerned for prompt resolution while also exerting pressure to ensure action, he said.

The portal will especially focus on highlighting irregularities and mismanagement in areas under the Panchayati Raj system, healthcare, education, roads, sanitation, and others, he said.

He clarified that the portal was not just a platform for lodging complaints but rather a step to consolidate the ground realities of public service failures and an initiative to expose the shortcomings of the government.

Other senior Congress leaders were also present on the occasion.

