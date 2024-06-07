Assam Congress hosts felicitation programme for newly elected MPs

Guwahati, Jun 7: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organised a felicitation programme to welcome the newly elected Members of Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain and Pradyut Bordoloi.

The event saw the MPs being felicitated by APCC President Bhupen Bora and Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

In his address, Bora highlighted the significant support Congress received in the recent elections. Bora also praised the people of Jorhat for supporting Gaurav Gogoi. While speaking about the victory in Dhubri, Bora said, “The Congress party will resist communal clashes incited by figures like Ajmal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

The newly elected MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi, stated, “Rakibul Hussain thwarted the communal politics of AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal. Now, Himanta Biswa Sarma is targeting Hussain, as Ajmal is gone now. In the 2026 assembly elections, we must bid goodbye to the discriminatory forces from the heart of Assam.”

While expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support Gogoi received from the people of Jorhat he said, “People are now waiting for the 2026 assembly elections. I don't want any position; Bhupen Bora is doing a lot of good work.” He also expressed doubts about the continuity of Narendra Modi's tenure as Prime Minister. Adding a critical note about internal BJP dynamics, Gogoi said, "Mrinal Saikia knows more than the chief minister in the BJP party. When both of them are asked 10 questions about the BJP, Mrinal Saikia will answer 9, but the chief minister will be able to answer only 1 question."