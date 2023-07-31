85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam Congress holds protest in Biswanath Chariali over price rise

By The Assam Tribune
Assam Congress holds protest in Biswanath Chariali over price rise
Biswanath Chariali, July 31: The Congress on Monday staged a protest in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali over the alleged failure of the BJP-led government to check price rise in the State.

The protestors took out a rally from Rajiv Bhawan in Biswanath Chariali shouting slogans against the BJP government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The police tried to stop the protestors following which they engaged in a heated argument.

Along with Biswanath District Congress president, State Congress spokesperson Apurba Bhattacharya also participated in the protest.

The Assam Tribune


