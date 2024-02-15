Assam Congress gears up for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with inauguration of war room

Guwahati, Feb 14: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah inaugurated a dedicated war room at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on February 15. The move is aimed at ensuring efficient coordination and communication for the party during the crucial election.

Addressing the media after the inauguration, Borah highlighted the need for political parties to adapt to changing situations. He also acknowledged the significance of maintaining strong grassroots-level connections within the party and announced the establishment of the war room to facilitate effective communication.

“The war room has been set up to maintain better connectivity between workers at various levels,” Borah explained, underscoring the importance of a well-coordinated effort in the lead up to the elections.

Responding to the questions about the recent defections to the BJP, Borah expressed confidence in the party’s stability, stating, “The complexity doesn’t exist within the party.” He further downplayed the impact of elections, noting that the number of leaders and workers who had switched sides could be counted on one’s fingers. Additionally, Borah hinted that new faces would emerge within the party, expressing optimism that they would be stronger and more effective leaders than the existing ones.