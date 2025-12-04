Assam Congress flags massive PM-VIKAS lapses; 99,511 units found non-functional

Guwahati, Dec 4: The state Congress has flagged serious irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vikas Ka Samvardhan (PM-VIKAS) scheme in Assam after a written reply by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju in the Lok Sabha revealed significant gaps in project completion, monitoring and execution.

Responding to Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi’s unstarred question on Wednesday, Rijiju said that although the scheme aims to support the socio-economic development of six notified minority communities through skilling, entrepreneurship and education support, most sanctioned projects in Assam remain in the “initial stages of implementation”.

“The implementation of PM-VIKAS scheme has commenced only recently and all allocated projects in Assam are in initial stages of implementation,” the Minister stated in his reply.

Rijiju also confirmed that no outcome-based study, policy evaluation or third-party monitoring has been carried out so far.

According to the annexure attached to the response, Assam has been allocated a total project cost of Rs 2,30,057.56 lakh under the PMJVK component.

Of 1,40,018 sanctioned units, only 12,594 have been completed, while 4,028 are still in progress.

Another 3,738 units have not yet started, and 5,858 have been dropped from implementation. A further 14,289 units are marked to be dropped, and 99,511 have been classified as non-functional.

Category-wise data also reflects wide disparities. Under the Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) housing component, for instance, 89,887 units were sanctioned, but only 3,849 have been completed, while 74,285 remain non-functional. The sanctioned cost for this component stands at Rs 36,199.95 lakh.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Bordoloi said the figures point to a pattern of faulty execution and poor oversight.

“I learnt under PM-VIKAS in Assam: 3,738 units have not even started, 5,858 units were dropped and 99,511 units are not functional. No policy evaluation system has been set up to supervise such arbitrary dropping, as well,” the Nagaon MP wrote.

The Ministry added that proposals under PM-VIKAS are invited through a centralised portal from eligible institutions across the country, and projects are allocated following scrutiny of proposals.

“As such, no specific regions in the state of Assam have been identified for inclusion in future phases; however, proposing implementing institutions may propose to implement the scheme in any of the districts, without exception,” the reply said.

Rijiju also said the Ministry has integrated PM-VIKAS with the Skill India Digital Hub to enable real-time monitoring, but acknowledged that actual field-level evaluation is still pending.

Bordoloi is expected to escalate the matter, arguing that the data reveals systemic lapses in the utilisation of central funds and the execution of minority welfare projects in the state.