Assam Congress flags CAG report, says Rs 18,669 Cr unaccounted across 50 depts

Guwahati, Dec 9: The Assam Congress has launched a sharp attack on the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma–led BJP government, accusing it of “financial irregularities and misappropriation of public funds,” citing findings from the recently tabled Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the financial year 2023–24 in the state legislative assembly.

Addressing a press meet at Rajiv Bhawan on Tuesday, senior Congress leader and former MP Ripun Bora said the CAG report has “exposed the government’s lies” and revealed serious discrepancies in expenditure, borrowing and accounting across multiple departments.

“The state government is lying to the central government’s auditor. It is almost like stealing,” Bora alleged, adding that the Chief Minister “boasts of ranking Assam among the top states, but has no control over his own departments.”

According to the CAG, the Assam government reported savings of Rs 30,516.47 crore in 2023–24 against the budgeted Rs 1,69,966.13 crore, despite the state collecting only Rs 1,38,830.79 crore in revenue, an imbalance the Congress claims reflects “fraudulent budgeting” and failure to match expenditure with real revenue.

Bora said nearly 50 departments failed to submit utilisation certificates for Rs 18,669.55 crore in funds allocated up to 2022–23, raising serious questions about where the money went.

“What does it mean when utilisation certificates are not submitted even after 12 months? Either the Chief Minister has no control, or he never reviewed anything, or he allowed the departments to loot,” he said.

A statement issued by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) cited major departments with large unaccounted expenditures, including, Finance Department with Rs 2,986 crore, Education with Rs1,902 crore, Tribal Welfare with Rs 1,721 crore, Social Welfare with Rs 1,622 crore, Secretariat Administration with Rs 1,358 crore, Panchayat & Rural Development with Rs 1,179 crore.

The CAG further warned of the state’s rising debt trajectory, projecting Assam’s total liabilities to reach Rs 1.74 lakh crore by March 2026, with 99.32% of the debt needing repayment with interest over the next decade, the statement said.

“At this rate, the government will be forced to either increase taxes or cut public expenditure. Both will hurt future generations,” the report noted.

Bora accused the government of “borrowing recklessly for political consumption”, noting that 65% of recent borrowings were spent on beneficiary schemes, while only 25% went to developmental work, violating the principle of “borrow for investment, not consumption.”

He also flagged the CAG’s finding that the state spent Rs 2,172.27 crore outside the budget in the name of loan repayment.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma talks about making Assam a top state. His only control is over the syndicate,” Bora alleged.