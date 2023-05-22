Assam: Congress demands judicial probe in Junmoni's death

Guwahati, May 22: Assam Congress delegation on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into the death of Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha in a road accident in Nagoan.

Congress delegation team led by the leader of Assam Congress Legislature Party, Debabrata Saikia, on Sunday, visited SI Junmoni Rabha’s residence in Assam’s Guwahati after her death in a mysterious road accident.

Upon interacting with SI Rabha’s mother and other family members, Congress demanded a judicial probe into the case besides the CBI investigation.

Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal told ANI that, apart from the CBI, we have demanded Judicial probe into the case.

“Today, the party MLAs met the family members of Junmoni Rabha,” Abdur Rashid Mandal said.

The Assam government on Saturday transferred the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts.

This came soon after the Assam DGP recommended the state government to transfer the investigation of four cases related to fake gold, FICN smuggling and the mysterious death of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the officials, the death case of SI Rabha has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha died after her car collided with a truck near the Jakhalabandha area in Assam’s Nagaon district on May 16.

SI Rabha was in charge of the Morikolong Town Police Outpost.

As per the police input, Junmoni Rabha was driving the car from the Nagaon side and her car collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.