Assam Congress cracks whip on five leaders for alleged misconduct during 2024 LS polls

Guwahati, Sept 15: The Assam Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) has issued show cause notices to five senior party leaders, including three sitting MLAs, for alleged involvement in "anti-party activities" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party has given the accused leaders seven days to respond.

The leaders under scrutiny include Abdur Rashid Mondol, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Bharat Chandra Narah, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Barthakur, and Hailakandi District Congress Committee President Samsuddin Barlaskar.

They have been accused of actions that are deemed “harmful to the party’s discipline and image”. The allegations include making public statements that contradicted party leadership and ideologies and misusing social media platforms to damage the party's reputation.

The DAC, chaired by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Vice-President Nripendra Thakuria, conducted extensive consultations with party workers and leaders before issuing the notices.

The committee reviewed 56 complaints from various party quarters, including Block Congress and District Congress committees, as well as from individual members and candidates who contested the elections.

"The committee physically verified the ground realities in districts such as South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, and Kamrup (Rural) to identify those involved in anti-party activities during the elections. These actions are considered a breach of party discipline," stated a release from the APCC.

The DAC's decision was made in consultation with AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh and APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, who both supported the need to uphold party discipline.

In a separate development, the DAC has recommended the reinstatement of former minister Nilomoni Sen Deka, who appeared before the committee with an undertaking submitted to the All India Congress Committee. A final status report will be submitted to the AICC in the near future.