Assam Congress chief requests rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde to leave State

Guwahati, June 24: As the Maharashtra Political crisis is brewing stronger with its base here in Assam's Guwahati, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Bora has requested rebel leader Eknath Shinde to leave the State as it is facing the annual deluge of floods which has claimed more than 100 lives so far.

The political turmoil within the Shiv Sena entered its fourth day on Friday, 24 June, as dissident legislators from Maharashtra revolt against Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Nearly 40 MLAs from the Shiv Sena are camping in BJP-ruled Assam following which the opposition parties held protests outside Hotel Radisson Blu where the rebel leaders are staying.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to Eknath Shinde, APCC President Bhupen Bora has requested him to leave the State as the alleged "horse-trading to topple the elected Government of Maharashtra is creating an unhealthy atmosphere in Assam." He added that "Assam is facing a devastating flood situation and the flood affected people are suffering severely in absence of adequate flood reliefs."

"In such a critical and deplorable situation of the state, your presence in Guwahati and the busy activities of Assam Govt. in providing royal hospitality to you, is quite unfair and unacceptable. Assam has been defamed by your presence considering Guwahati as a safe haven for MLAs who have no respect for constitutional values and loyalty at all," said the letter.

Bora further added that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is supporting the political horse-trading in Assam. He also alleged that when the Government machinery should be busy with the management of the flood crisis, the presence of the rebel leaders has been standing as a hindrance.

"Considering the damage that you have caused to Assam and its people by your presence, I would like to advise you to leave Assam at the earliest in the greater interest of the State," said Bora.

