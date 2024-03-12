Assam Congress announces candidates for LS Polls

Guwahati, March 12: In anticipation of the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress has revealed its lineup of candidates for the state's legislative seats. The party is gearing up to contest in 13 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

The list of finalized candidates includes Gaurav Gogoi for Jorhat, Pradyut Bordoloi for Nowgong, Mira Borthakur Goswami for Guwahati, Somya Kanti Sarkar for Silchar, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury for Karimganj (SC), Deep Bayan for Barpeta, Joyram Engleng for Diphu, Rakibul Hussain for Dhubri, Gorgan Mooshahary for Kokrajhar (ST), Madhav Rajbongshi for Darrang/Udalguri, Uday Shankar Hazarika for Lakhimpur, Prem Lal Ganju for Sonitpur, and Roselina Tirkey for Kaziranga.

The lone seat reserved for the alliance is Dibrugarh, where Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi will be the face of the coalition.