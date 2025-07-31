Assam conducts survey to trace ‘demography-changing’ settlers in Guwahati forests

Guwahati, July 31: The Assam government has conducted a targeted survey across forest lands in and around Guwahati to identify non-indigenous settlers whose families have not lived in the region for at least three generations.

The exercise, however, does not cover revenue lands and explicitly excludes indigenous communities.

Announcing the move after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed that the survey is not linked to religion and focuses solely on individuals suspected of settling with the “intent to disrupt the demography” of the area.

“This survey pertains only to forest land. It has nothing to do with religion. Indigenous populations residing in these areas are not within its scope,” Sarma said at a press briefing at Lok Sewa Bhawan.

The Chief Minister further said the government is actively considering granting land rights (pattas) to indigenous people currently living on forest land under the upcoming Mission Basundhara III initiative.

Citing Guwahati’s worsening urban stress, Sarma pointed to the city’s growing population as a major concern.

“Guwahati is bearing a heavy load. If it’s meant to accommodate 10 lakh people, nearly double that number are living here now. We need to do a little clearing to ease the strain,” he said.

Reiterating the government's position, Sarma assured that indigenous residents have no reason to fear eviction.

“There is no plan to displace indigenous communities. We’re not even thinking along those lines,” he stated firmly.

Fresh eviction notices in Katabari Hills

Meanwhile, following recent action in Adingiri, authorities have now turned their attention to Katabari Hills.

On July 29, the Forest Department served fresh eviction notices to individuals accused of unlawfully occupying forest land in the Fatasil area of Guwahati.

The official notice stated that the encroachers had entered protected forest zones, carried out deforestation, and violated Sections 24 and 25 of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891 (amended in 1995).

The department, invoking Section 72(g), has directed them to vacate the land within seven days.

Authorities have warned that failure to comply will result in forced eviction, and the department will not be liable for any damages incurred during the process.

The crackdown on forest encroachment is part of a broader push by the Assam government to reclaim protected green zones and regulate unchecked urban sprawl around the state’s capital.