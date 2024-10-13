Assam commando camp built in Geleky forest without approval: Forest Ministry tells NGT

Guwahati, Oct 13: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the construction of an Assam Commando Battalion Camp in the Geleky Reserved Forest, Sivasagar, was carried out without prior approval, violating key forest conservation laws.

In an affidavit submitted to the Eastern Bench of the NGT, the ministry stated that the construction breached the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

This response followed the tribunal's directive to clarify the nature of actions taken against former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), MK Yadava, for diverting 28 hectares of reserved forest land for the battalion camp.

Based on a site inspection conducted by the ministry's regional office in Shillong, it was revealed that large-scale, permanent construction was underway, “unrelated to permissible forest protection activities”.

The inspection, carried out in August, noted that the construction “did not align with forest conservation objectives as required by law.”

The NGT had previously formed a committee of senior officials from the Environment Ministry to further investigate the matter.

In its defence, the Assam government argued that the camp was being constructed to “safeguard” the Geleky forests from encroachment and thus served forest conservation goals.

The state had sought retrospective clearance from the ministry, which has yet to be granted as the issue remains under review.

However, the NGT rejected the state government’s claims during a hearing in August, stating that the decision to permit such large-scale construction for armed personnel should be made by the Central Government, not the PCCF.

The tribunal highlighted the need to adhere to the legal requirements under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The case came to light after Golaghat-based RTI and environmental activist Rohit Choudhury filed a petition alleging that the construction took place without any approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The respondents include the Assam government and four others, including the ministry.