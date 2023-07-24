Assam: College professor arrested for sexual assault on students

Guwahati, July 24: An assistant professor of a college in Assam has been allegedly arrested on the charges of sexual assault on students on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Dr Hemanta Sarmah who was working as an assistant professor in the Assamese department of North Lakhimpur College.

Reportedly, the professor was allegedly drunk while he was teaching and also sexually assaulted many female students inside classroom.

It is also reported that at least 56 students of the college has filed a written complaint to the Principal against the professor.

The Principal of the college later lodged a case in the police station following which the accused professor was arrested.