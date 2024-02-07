Assam collects Rs 3,816 cr revenue from liquor outlets in 2023-24

Guwahati, Feb 7: On the third day of the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Cabinet Minister for Excise, Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday said that the state has collected revenue of Rs. 3,816 crore from liquor outlets during 2023-24.

While replying to a question raised by MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, the minister informed the house that there are 3,003 liquor shops in Assam of which 1,707 are foreign liquor shops, 923 pubs and 373 indigenous liquor shops.

It may be mentioned Guwahati sold Rs. 12.5 crore of liquor in two days during Magh Bihu celebrations and Rs. 8.5 crore on New Year’s Eve, Rs. 6.8 crore during Diwali 2023, Rs. 22 crore in three days during Durga Puja 2023 festivities among other regular days.