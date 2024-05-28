Assam Coal Mine tragedy: Major raid in Tinsukia seizes Rs 3 crore

Margherita, May 28: Following the tragic incident where three coal miners were feared dead inside a ‘rat-hole’ mine in Assam’s Tinsukia district on May 26, authorities have launched an investigation. The mine reportedly caved in due to a landslide.

The incident prompted immediate action from the Margherita sub-divisional administration and Margherita Police.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted an early morning raid at the residence of a local coal trader, Ron Lunsang, in the Tikok area of Ledu. The operation, which began at 2 a.m., led to the discovery and seizure of approximately Rs 3 crore from Lungsang’s home.

Lungsang is suspected to be involved in the illegal mining operations at the Ledu Tikok West mining area, where the miners went underground alive but failed to return. Authorities believe that Lungsang’s illegal activities may have directly contributed to the fatal accident. Notably, the rescue operation is still on to retrieve the three individuals from the rat hole.

Lungsang is currently absconding, and the police are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend him.