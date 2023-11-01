Assam: Co-worker beats colleague to death in Hajo

Guwahati, Nov 1: In a tragic incident, a bakery employee lost his life following an alleged assault by a fellow co-worker near Hajo area in Kamrup district of Assam.

The victim, identified as Dhaneswar Deka, was allegedly attacked using a stick by a colleague known as Upen Kari.

The incident unfolded at 'Ruchi Bakery' located in the Abhaypur area. The motive behind this assault remains uncertain.

According to witnesses, Upen repeatedly hit Deka with a stick, inflicting severe injuries that resulted in his death.

Following the incident, the accused immediately fled the bakery. Local police reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem reports.

Nayanjyoti Thakuria, the owner of 'Ruchi Bakery,' is currently under investigation and is being questioned in connection with the case.