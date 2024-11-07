Assam CM’s by-poll push in Behali: Rs 100 Cr road fund, new hospital & more

Biswanath, Nov 7: In a bid to rally support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Diganta Ghatowar ahead of the upcoming by-polls in Behali, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, announced a slew of development plans.

During his campaign speeches at two large gatherings in the constituency, the Chief Minister announced a Rs. 100 crore allocation for the development of road infrastructure across Behali.

He also revealed plans for the establishment of a new hospital in the Tinisuti area, located near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

In response to increasing instances of man-animal conflict in the region, Chief Minister Sarma assured the installation of a solar-fencing system in various parts of Behali to safeguard both people and wildlife.

Sarma also outlined a series of welfare measures for the constituency’s small-scale farmers, including special concessions on fertilisers and chemical fertilisers.

Additionally, the Chief Minister promised land patents for residents living in forest areas, bridges over the Buroi and Borgang rivers to ease traffic, and the construction of hostels for tea tribes' boys and girls.

Assuring the electorate that all local issues would be addressed before 2025, Sarma further committed to making provisions for intercity trains to stop at the Bargang Railway Station, a long-standing demand from locals.

In a bid to support the youth of Behali, the Chief Minister also announced that 1,500 young people who have not secured government jobs will be included in the state's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan scheme within the next six months.

The political atmosphere in Behali is intensifying as parties ramp up their campaigns. The by-poll will witness a three-way contest between BJP’s Diganta Ghatowar, Congress’ Jayanta Bora, and CPI(M-L)’s Lakshmi Kanta Kurmi.