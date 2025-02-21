Assam CM warns of 'Huge Impact' on state politics as probe into Pakistani national intensifies

Guwahati, Feb 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday told the State Assembly that the investigation into the role of Pakistani national Ali Sheikh would result in serious consequences for the Congress party.

The State Government had recently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police to probe the role of Sheikh in the wake of his alleged comments on the country's internal affairs aimed at disrupting communal harmony. Sheikh was also allegedly linked to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address in the State Legislative Assembly, Sarma said that in just two days of investigation by Assam Police, it has come to the fore that Sheikh, who claims to be a climate change activist, had visited India 18 times since 2011.

"The preliminary investigation has given a startling revelation. The impact of the investigation on Assam politics would be huge," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma said that when the findings of the investigation would be tabled in the State Assembly in August, "individuals who are trying to project us as villains would get exposed."

On the Justice (Retd) BK Sarma Commission report on the APSC cash-for-job scam, the Chief Minister said that the report would be discussed in the Assembly and wondered why Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has not spoken in defence of his late father and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

The commission report has alleged that the former chief minister had received gifts from former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul, who is also the prime accused in the cash-for-job scam.

Sarma, while highlighting the achievements of his government, further said that the state aims to surpass Punjab by 2029 as far as GDP is concerned.

He also mentioned how the state has achieved considerable success in arresting the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR).





