Assam CM vows to eradicate educational fraud amidst USTM controversy

Guwahati, Feb 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged decisive action to cleanse Assam's education sector of fraudulent practices, fosucing on the government's commitment to maintaining academic integrity.

Addressing recent concerns, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted alarming malpractices undermining the state's educational standards.

He pointed out that certain students are being strategically relocated to specific examination centers ahead of medical, engineering, and CBSE exams, facilitating unfair advantages.

"This manipulation of examination venues is a significant fraud that compromises the merit-based system," Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the trend of working professionals obtaining Ph.D. degrees without taking requisite academic leave.

"It's perplexing how individuals can fulfill the rigorous demands of doctoral research while maintaining full-time employment. Such practices devalue the essence of academic research," he remarked.

Chief Minister Sarma also reiterated his administration's commitment to ensuring that education remains a noble sector rather than a commercial enterprise. "We will implement stringent measures to prevent the commercialisation of education and uphold the sanctity of our academic institutions," he affirmed.

Central to these issues is the recent detention of USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque. After being picked up by Assam Police and STF on Friday night from his home in Ghoramara, Hoque was reportedly taken to Sribhumi on Saturday for inquires into the alleged CBSE examination malpractices.

When The Assam Tribune contacted the Karimganj SP PP Das, he didn't divulge the charges labelled against the Chancellor.

As investigations continue, both Assam and Meghalaya awaits further developments regarding these serious allegations and the future of USTM's operations.