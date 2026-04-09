Assam CM votes in Azara, mocks Congress, snaps at reporter over ‘language’ row

Guwahati, Apr 9: With polling underway across Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote on Thursday at a polling station in Azara’s Gorol area, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and their two children.

The visit saw a brief but pointed exchange with reporters, adding a sharp edge to the otherwise routine interaction.

After exercising his franchise, Sarma struck a familiar note, urging voters to participate in large numbers.

“Like every other citizen, casting my vote is my duty. Today’s decision will determine the future of the state for the next five years. I urge the people of Assam to come out and vote for the development of the state,” he said.

Reflecting on his campaign in the Jalukbari constituency, the Chief Minister acknowledged limited on-ground canvassing, attributing the outreach to party workers and local residents.

“Even though I couldn’t campaign much before the elections, BJP workers and the people of the constituency carried the campaign forward. After the elections, we will work for the betterment of the constituency,” he added.

Asked about Congress allegations against him and his wife, Sarma said, "Kahan hai yeh Congress? Kahan rehta hai? Yeh kya party hai? (Where is this Congress, where does it stay, what party is this?) I haven't heard of it."

On Congress leader Pawan Khera raising allegations regarding his wife's multiple passports and foreign investments, the chief minister said, "Pawan Khera is a 'bhagora'. Why should I reply to him?"

He declined to respond to further political questions, citing Election Commission guidelines.

"I don't want to break any rules and have FIRs registered against me unnecessarily. I will answer all questions after 5 pm," he said.

Sarma, who has represented Jalukbari since 2001 and is leading the NDA’s bid for a third consecutive term, also made it clear that he would stay away from visiting the constituency during polling hours, citing the need to avoid influencing voters.

He expressed confidence in strong voter participation, pointing out Assam’s consistently high turnout.

“Around 78–80% voting is usually recorded in Jalukbari, and across Assam too, turnout remains close to 80%. Compared to other states, voter participation here is quite high,” he said.

However, the interaction took a tense turn when a reporter questioned him about his choice of language against the Opposition during the final phase of campaigning.

Sarma responded sharply, defending his remarks and countering that his language was “better than that of the organisation” the journalist represented, before moving on to other questions.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the Kamakhya Temple and Dol Govinda Temple to seek blessings before casting his vote.

Commenting on the weather, Sarma noted that early morning showers had briefly dampened enthusiasm but said the mood improved as the skies cleared.

“The weather affected the mood briefly, but it cleared up soon and there is enthusiasm among voters,” he said.

As voting continues across the state, attention remains on turnout trends and the mandate that will shape Assam’s political course for the next five years.

With inputs from PTI