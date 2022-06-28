Assam CM visits flood affected areas of Patacharkuchi and Medhikuchi

Patacharkuchi, June 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Kuwara and Medhikuchi area under Bajali district and took stock of the extensive damages caused due to floods.

CM Sarma along with Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjit Kumar Dass and Bhawanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar visited Kuwara where the rising water has been posing serious threat to the road connecting Patacharkuchi with Jalah.

Sarma interacted with the deluge-hit people about their problems. Locals alleged that the said road was widening and the construction is not done as expected.

Locals including literary pensioner Munindra Narayan Goswami also discussed about the problem and the minister ordered to solve the problem at the earliest.

The Chief Minister then visited Medhikuchi which has witnessed immense destruction in residential areas following the breaching of Pahumara embankment.

In Medhikuchi around 35 families were homeless following the flood havoc. The CM also visited Saralpara area.