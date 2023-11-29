Assam CM visits construction site of Jorhat-Majuli bridge, affirms completion by 2026

Guwahati, Nov 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Rs 957 crore Jorhat-Majuli bridge on Tuesday to take stock of the progress.

According to CM Sarma, the progress of the construction work on the bridge is going well.

It may be mentioned that the project began on November 29, 2021, and CM Sarma has anticipated that the bridge will be completed by April 2026.

Following his visit, Assam CM mentioned that 20% of the construction of the bridge had been completed and further aimed to achieve 35% completion before the beginning of the monsoon season.