Assam CM visits BTR district; attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Rally

Guwahati, Dec 21: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his visit to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) district, inaugurated the newly built Bathou Traditional and Cultural Centre at Bagansali in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Bathou Traditional and Cultural Centre has been built at a cost of Rs 5 crore.



Along with the inauguration ceremony, CM Sarma also attended a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra rally held at Kokrajhar’s Harubari.



While addressing the gathering, CM Sarma mentioned that the objective of the rally, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November, is to achieve full enrollment of beneficiaries in the government's key schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana and Jivan Jyoti Bima Yojana, among others.

