Assam CM urges innovative, sustainable practices in aquaculture for eco development

Guwahati, Nov. 4: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday stressed the importance of innovative and transformative practices in aquaculture, particularly the adoption of scientific methods like biofloc fish farming, that will not only enhance sustainable food production but will also ensure economic development.

In a written message addressed to 100 scheduled caste fish farmers participating in a one-day national training-cum-awareness on scientific methods of biofloc fish farming, Sarma urged the fish farmers to explore the scope of biofloc fish farming and said the need of the hour is to embrace modern techniques that not only increases the yields but also conserves the environment.

The training was organised by ICAR-CIFE (Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Institute of Fisheries Education), Mumbai and Kalong-Kopili at Aquaculture Field School (AFS), Kamrup (Metro).

Biofloc technology harnesses the natural processes of microbial growth, converting organic waste into protein-rich feed. This method not only improves water quality but also reduces the need for external feed, making it a cost-effective solution for fish farmers. By cultivating beneficial microorganisms, biofloc system creates a balanced ecosystem, leading to healthier fish and improved productivity.

"I call upon all fish farmers to adopt scientific methods so that we together can advance the future of a sustainable aquaculture sector in Assam," Sarma appealed, assuring that the government would provide all the necessary resources to the fish farmers of the State.

Inaugurating the programme, Dr Debajit Sarma, Head, Division of Aquaculture, ICAR-CIFE, said aquaculture in Assam was a promising sector concerning the vast and varied resources and biofloc fish farming would open up new avenues to the fish farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Virendra Mittal, State Project Director of the Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Society (ARIAS), emphasised the necessity to have an integrated and sustainable approach to aquaculture which would resolve most of the challenges encountered by the marginal fish farmers.

Director of Kalong-Kopili, Jyotish Talukdar, in his address to the fish farmers, said in a climate-vulnerable present world, biofloc is a suitable and effective climate-resilient technology that would ensure maximum output to the farmers through the use of minimal resources.

The programme was attended by many other dignitaries including Dr DJ Sarma, Managing Director, FISHFED.

A handbook titled Scientific Methods of Biofloc Fish Farming authored by Dr. Debajit Sarma, Jyotish Talukdar, and Jakir Hussain was also released on the occasion.

The programme concluded with fish seed distribution and the presentation of certificates to the farmers.





- Staff Correspondent