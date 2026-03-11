Assam CM unveils slew of development projects worth Rs 2,109 Cr in Karbi Anglong

Diphu, March 11: In a push to strengthen infrastructure and healthcare facilities in hill districts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at a mega virtual inauguration and foundation stone laying programme at Taralangso, Sarma said the four-lane Khorsing Terang Ingjarkap Flyover, constructed in Diphu at a cost of Rs 228 crore, has been dedicated to the first Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Khorsing Terang.

“The way flyovers are constructed in Guwahati, the same way we have inaugurated a four-lane flyover in Karbi Anglong’s Diphu,” he said.

He added that the flyover would help reduce congestion in Diphu and improve transportation, while the space beneath the structure would be utilised for parking facilities.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a cancer hospital in Karbi Anglong built at a cost of Rs 270 crore, stating that the facility would provide advanced diagnostic and treatment services similar to major hospitals in cities like Chennai and Mumbai.

“The ways there are MRI, CT scan and PET-CT facilities in cities like Madras, Chennai and Mumbai, the same facilities have been provided in the Diphu cancer hospital,” he said.

Sarma also laid the foundation stone for Assam’s second Sainik School in Karbi Anglong, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 365 crore.

“Within three years, the construction of the school will be completed in Karbi Anglong,” he said.

Among other projects, the Chief Minister inaugurated a model college in West Karbi Anglong and laid the foundation stone for a swimming pool at the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) stadium in Diphu.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of martyrs of the Karbi movement, and Rs 10,000 for Kurusars, who serve as traditional Karbi priests and were left out during earlier financial assistance distribution.

Sarma further said the government has laid the foundation stone for a road project from Kuthori to Dokmoka at an estimated cost of Rs 299 crore.

Recalling commitments made during a previous visit to Karbi Anglong, the Chief Minister said road connectivity projects between Kheroni and Jirikinding as well as Dhansiri and Diphu have also been completed and inaugurated.

“When I came here for council elections, I assured road connectivity from Kheroni to Jirikin as well as between Dhansiri and Diphu. Today we have opened and inaugurated both the roads,” he said.

Alleging that previous governments had failed to prioritise development in the hill district, Sarma expressed hope that the people of Karbi Anglong would recognise the development initiatives undertaken by the government.